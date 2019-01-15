Autism workshops moving to Thatcham

WORKSHOPS for parents and carers of autistic people in West Berkshire are moving to a new location in Thatcham.

A series of three seminars for families will be held at Thatcham Baptist Church, Wheelers Green Way, which is a short distance from the town’s train station.

Autism Berkshire, which runs the seminars, said the switch from the Central Family Wellbeing Hub, in Park Lane, was to improve public transport access from the other major settlements in West Berkshire.

The seminars, which are free of charge, will be held on Wednesdays, running from 9.30am to 2.30pm, as follows: January 30: Understanding Autism; February 27: Meeting Sensory Needs; March 27: Managing Anger.

The workshops are suitable for parents and carers of children and young people with a diagnosis of autism or whose children are on the NHS waiting list for a Berkshire Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) autism assessment.

The courses have been developed by the National Autistic Society.

They are led by trained Autism Berkshire support workers, who are also parents of children and young people on the autism spectrum and have experience of the CAMHS assessment process.

The church building is fully- accessible and disabled parking spaces are available.

More information about these workshops, and how to book free places, is available at www.autismberkshire.org.uk/workshops-parents-carers/ by calling the Autism Berkshire office in Reading on (0118) 959 4594 or emailing admin@autismberkshire.org.uk