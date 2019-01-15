Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Mayor Margo visits Muslim Centre

Margo Payne was also given a tour of the centre at Rosemoor Gardens

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Mayor Margo visits Muslim Centre

NEWBURY mayor Margo Payne shared a homemade apple cake when she attended a coffee morning at the West Berkshire Muslim Centre. 

Margo Payne was also given a tour of the centre at Rosemoor Gardens before being presented with a copy of the Quran on Friday, December 7.

Women from Newbury College, West Berkshire Healthwatch and volunteer-led group Open for Hope also joined in the get-together, which is held monthly.

The centre said it was thrilled that Mrs Payne had been able to visit.

“This was a fantastic way to connect with the community, meeting up with old friends and making new ones,” it said.

Mrs Payne said: “It was my first time visiting the West Berkshire Muslim Centre and I really enjoyed it. 

“It was wonderful to see the community centre being used in such a way – I’m hopefully going to pop along again soon.” 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33