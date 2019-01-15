Mayor Margo visits Muslim Centre

NEWBURY mayor Margo Payne shared a homemade apple cake when she attended a coffee morning at the West Berkshire Muslim Centre.

Margo Payne was also given a tour of the centre at Rosemoor Gardens before being presented with a copy of the Quran on Friday, December 7.

Women from Newbury College, West Berkshire Healthwatch and volunteer-led group Open for Hope also joined in the get-together, which is held monthly.

The centre said it was thrilled that Mrs Payne had been able to visit.

“This was a fantastic way to connect with the community, meeting up with old friends and making new ones,” it said.

Mrs Payne said: “It was my first time visiting the West Berkshire Muslim Centre and I really enjoyed it.

“It was wonderful to see the community centre being used in such a way – I’m hopefully going to pop along again soon.”