Police step up operations to tackle anti-social behaviour in Newbury town centre

YOUNG people behaving antisocially could be banned from fast food restaurants in a bid to tackle young offending.

Following an increase in reports about anti-social behaviour, officers are are using powers to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour.

PC Rob Cowell, of the Newbury town centre Neighbourhood Policing team, is working with fast food restaurants to share information; and those involved in anti-social behaviour in one establishment will find themselves banned from others in the area.

Under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, dispersal notices were issued in the town centre between December 21 and January 12 to young people aged between 14 and 18 years old.

Dispersal notices contain conditions such as preventing the individual from returning to areas of the town centre for a specified period of time; and can result in arrests if these conditions are breached.

Inspector Mark Tucker, based in the Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood team, said: “Newbury town centre must remain a safe place to live and work.

"Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and my officers will continue to work with our partners to reduce this type of crime.

"Although these steps are designed to prevent more formal action being taken, my officers will make arrests and pursue prosecutions where it is deemed necessary.”

Officers are also working with the West Berkshire Youth Offending team to provide support and manage the behaviour, with the aim of preventing possible formal action being taken.

The parents or carers of the offenders are being informed of the intervention by Thames Valley Police, which officers say has resulted in a number of families benefiting.

If you have been affected by anti-social behaviour you can report details on the Thames Valley Police website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/asb/af/antisocial-behaviour/

Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.