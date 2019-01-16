Re-procuring industrial estate contract could cost council £50,000

TAXPAYERS could be hit with a bill of up to £50,000 if West Berkshire Council decides to re-procure the contract for the redevelopment of the London Road Industrial Estate (LRIE).

In 2015, the council entered into an agreement with developer St Modwen to carry out a major regeneration of the area. ​

However, there was a legal bombshell last year when the Court of Appeal ruled the council had not followed the correct procurement process when it signed the deal.​

The court said the development agreement constituted a ‘public works contract’ and therefore it should have been put out to tender.​

As a result, the agreement was declared ineffective and the council now has to go back to square one.​

The council says it is now “considering the best way forward”.

At a meeting on Thursday, December 20, the deputy leader of the opposition, Jeff Brooks (Lib Dem, Thatcham West), asked what the estimated internal and external costs for re-procuring the contract would be.​

The council’s executive member for corporate services, Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston), replied: “Depending on how we go forward, we estimate the costs will be between roughly £35,000 to £50,000.”​

Mr Brooks said: “That’s about one man-year of effort, so I wouldn’t mind a breakdown on how you get to that.”

Mr Boeck replied: “We don’t have a clearly-agreed way forward.”

Mr Brooks, unimpressed with the answer, replied: “But you got to £35,000 to £50,000?”

At which point council leader Graham Jones interjected, saying: “The rules haven’t changed. It is a question and a supplementary, not a conversation.

“I think you’ve had a question, which has been answered and a supplementary.”

Mr Brooks hit back: “I am a councillor, not a member of the public.”​

Mr Jones interrupted: “I’m sure we can have a conversation outside the meeting.”

An agitated Mr Boeck replied: “The question said, very clearly, what are the estimated internal external costs?

“When I gave councillor Brooks an estimate, he then required a detailed breakdown.”