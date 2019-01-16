Have your say on rise in council tax for policing

THE police and crime commissioner (Pcc) for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton ​is asking residents what level of additional contribution they are willing to make towards the cost of local policing through their council tax.

The Pcc’s online survey is due to close on Saturday and Michael Lane is urging council tax payers who have not yet had their say to take part.

He said “It is more important than ever that I hear from council tax payers the level of contribution they would be willing to make through my precept survey.

“The Government has given police and crime commissioners the flexibility to increase the policing element of the council tax by up to £24 per Band D household per year.

“This recognises the challenges faced by today’s policing of increasing demands, greater complexity and changes in criminal activity.

“However, I am conscious that it also shifts more of the burden of paying for the increasing costs of policing to the local council tax payer.

“All of the money that comes from any rise in local council tax will go to support local policing, and an increase of £24 per year would ensure there will be no reduction in policing in the Hampshire Constabulary area.

“It is well known that policing budgets are under pressure and I believe that meeting the needs of our communities requires a financial uplift to recognise both increased demand and changes in crime.

“I continue to believe that a nationally fairer funding formula is the most appropriate way for the long term future of policing funding.

“I know that there are pressures on Government, but I will continue to fight for this.”

Police funding is made up of a national grant from Government – which accounts for two thirds of the total – and council tax, which accounts for the other third.

The Government has said that it will ensure that police forces receive the same amount of money as they did last year.

However, there is the condition that a minimum contribution is required from local tax to deliver this cash commitment.

According to new data from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services value-for-money profile, Hampshire Constabulary is already the third lowest cost per head of population and its funding levels are £47.7m below the national average, even though it is one of the largest constabularies.

The survey is available at www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/ budget and is open until noon on Saturday.