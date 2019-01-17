Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Free DJ taster day next week

The event at Newbury Racecourse will include live performances throughout the evening

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

BUDDING DJs are being invited to attend a free taster day at Newbury Racecourse on Monday.  

The free event, organised by DJKit.com, will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Grandstand and run from 4pm until 11pm.

Some of the most popular DJ manufacturers will be attending the event and will be on hand to provide technical advice and product demonstrations.

There be a wide range of equipment for guests to try out, as well as live performances throughout the evening.

Pupils will also have the chance to find out how they can incorporate DJing into their school for music GCSE by chatting to musical school FutureDJs.

For information and to register visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and type in DJkit DJ Event 2019.

