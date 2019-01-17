Burglars strike family-run video production business

RAIDERS have struck at a family-run business in Newbury, making off with thousands of pounds worth of high-end equipment.

The burglary is a bitter blow for video production, photography and editing company ECP Video Ltd, whose offices at Lower Woodspeen Court, Woodspeen, were targeted at around 8.25pm on Monday.

Among the top-end equipment stolen was a Sony FS7 video camera, a Sony a7R III stills camera and two DJI Inspire 1 flying platform drones.

The company is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, but George Paine, whose father Tim owns the business, said: “Right now, we can’t even operate, although we’ll be back on our feet very shortly.

“Some of the equipment stolen was very specialist, such as shoulder-mounted video cameras and so on.”

Also among the haul were high-tech drones, professional cameras and other state-of-the-art video equipment.

The company was founded by Tim Paine, whose father John worked as a photographer for the Newbury Weekly News, and aims to be “at the forefront of technology [with] a relentless attitude to five star customer service”.

The family are now having to rethink their storage arrangements while immediately upgrading security.

Meanwhile, they have asked the public to contact police if they are offered any cameras, drones or related equipment under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with any information should call police via the 24-hour, non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.