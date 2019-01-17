Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Tadley

A340 closed in both directions after collision

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

A34b

A PEDESTRIAN was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Mulfords Way, Tadley this morning. 

An ambulance was called to the scene at 7:25am and the crew reported the pedestrian had sustained a head and a leg injury.

These injuries were not serious of life-threatening. 

Following initial assessment the pedestrian was taken to North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke.

The A340 is closed in both directions in Tadley between Rowan Road and Stephens Road due to this incident. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Night shelter for district's homeless set to open this month

Night shelter for district's homeless to open

Dogs on the M4 lead to rolling road block

Dogs on the lead to rolling road block

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33