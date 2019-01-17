Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Tadley

A PEDESTRIAN was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Mulfords Way, Tadley this morning.

An ambulance was called to the scene at 7:25am and the crew reported the pedestrian had sustained a head and a leg injury.

These injuries were not serious of life-threatening.

Following initial assessment the pedestrian was taken to North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke.

The A340 is closed in both directions in Tadley between Rowan Road and Stephens Road due to this incident.