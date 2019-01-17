Town still have play-offs in their sights

DANNY Robinson was left disappointed after seeing Thatcham Town fall to a 3-0 home defeat against Melksham Town on Tuesday evening.

Luke Ballinger and Olly Webb gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at half-time before Brad Norris made sure of the points in the second-half.

Kingfishers’ defeat came just three days after their 1-1 draw at Waterside Park against Winchester City.

“I thought right from the get-go, we were flat and there was both a lack of effort and determination,” admitted Robinson. “I’ll never moan about my players, I always put them first, but I can’t hide behind the fact that we were just poor.

“It’s probably the performance that has hurt me most.

“We got hammered by Highworth and Cirencester, but it hurt me a little bit.”

Thatcham are currently sitting in 14th place in Division 1 South of the Southern League after 22 games and Robinson wants to see a response from his squad.

He said: “Sometimes you put your faith and belief in the decisions and I may have got it wrong, but we just rolled over and now it’s back to the drawing board.

On Saturday, Town make the long trip to Barnstaple Town, who currently sit bottom of the table.

But Robinson is aware of how difficult the game will be for his players.

“We have to work hard and make sure our training session is good ahead of Barnstaple.

“They are a good side,” said Robinson. “They are a better side then the league table suggests and it’ll be massively difficult for us.

“We have to dust ourselves down because in football there are always other chances and hopefully we can put it right this weekend.”

Play-offs are still a target

Town are 10 points off the play-off spots and with plenty of fixtures remaining, Robinson is still determined to push further up the table.

“I’ll never stop to try and reach the play-offs until it’s mathematically impossible,” he said.

“The remit from the football club was to stay in the division and if we keep working towards the points tally in our heads, hopefully we can do that.

“I don’t settle for mediocrity or for finishing mid-table because I want us to finish as high as we possibly can.”

The Thatcham boss feels his side has to cut out the mistakes and put their chances away.

He said: “I believe that we have a fantastic squad of players and I think individual errors can cost us because at this level it’s easy to get punished.

“I think we should have won against Winchester and it makes this result with Melksham even worse.

“We had more chances and should have got all three points.”