Burns night in Chilton Foliat

A BURNS Night supper will be held at The Wheatsheaf pub, Chilton Foliat, next week.

The event on Friday, January 25, which will run from 6.30pm onwards, is being held to raise funds for charity Global Map Aid to provide socio-economic maps to help irrigation borehole investment.

The cost is £60 per person, which will include a three-course meal cooked by former Masterchef finalist Ollie Hunter.

Musical entertainment will also be provided on the night by bagpiper James Reid.

Dress code for the evening is black tie or tartan themed.

For more information on the event, contact Rupert Douglas-Bate on 07951 958758 or rupertdouglas@gmail.com