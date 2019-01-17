Langford: We don't fear anyone

NEWBURY FC player/manager Danny Langford believes his side’s first goal set the tone for their comeback victory in the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy quarter-final.

Newbury beat higher opposition in Buckingham Athletic on Saturday, coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 and progress to the last four of the competition.

Two goals from Russell Benham – including a late winner – and a goal from Gary Dredge helped Langford’s team maintain their 100-per-cent record in all competitions.

“To be honest, I thought we were quite poor in the first half,” Langford admitted. “I said to the boys that it wasn’t going to be what we’re used to in the league.

“Buckingham were always going to come out and be both physical and organised and they were because they went two goals ahead.”

However, a hamstring injury to Buckingham striker Robbie Carter was highlighted as a big moment in the game for Langford.

“I think the changing point was when they lost Robbie,” he said. “He was lively and I knew a little bit about him.”

The half-time team talk appeared to have worked as Newbury scored within the first five minutes of the restart.

Langford said: “We came out in the second half and changed the game as we scored within the first five minutes and that put us on the front foot.

“As soon as we got that goal, it gave us all a lift. We are a very good side going forward, but we need to start quicker.”

Thames Valley League Division 1 leaders Newbury host second-placed Maidenhead Town on Saturday and Langford has targeted another victory.

“It’s back to league action now and we want to get that wrapped up as quickly as we can, but we’re still in two other cup competitions, so who knows how far we can go.”

The club will now face Marlow United away from home on February 9 and player/manager Langford is confident his side can go all the way.

“It was the ambition back when we played Wantage in September,” Langford admitted. “This competition is for teams in Step 6 and below and I am telling you now, there isn’t a side left that I fear going forward.”