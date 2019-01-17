Archer's joy as Blues hit back in style

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer was thrilled with the response his side showed in their 59-10 win against Wimborne.

The Monks Lane club have won both South West 1 East games since the turn of the year, but Archer admitted the performance against Trowbridge on January 5 wasn’t their best.

However, the results extended Blues’ winning streak to 16 games to keep their 100-per-cent record intact.

“It was a good response from the Trowbridge game, where I thought we were a little under par,” said Archer. “We attacked without fear and that helped us to move the ball into space, which enabled us to take our chances.

“We scored our first two tries from the defence and we held out Wimborne – who are well positioned in the league – until the 78th minute of the game.”

Blues raced into an early lead against Wimborne, scoring their first of nine tries inside seven minutes.

And Archer was delighted that his players delivered in the early stages again.

He said: “We have spoken a lot about how important it is to dictate the pace of the game and if you score early, it undoubtedly helps.

“It helps settle the team down and gives us something to play from and it also allows us to have the freedom in the game.”

Blues host Banbury at Monks Lane on Saturday (3pm) and Archer is expecting a tough test.

He said: “We know what they’re capable of because they finished second in the league last year and they have some very good players.

“We’ll want to start fast again, but if it doesn’t happen for us we have to make sure we’re not hung up about it.

“We have been developing well over the season so we should be dangerous from everywhere on the pitch.”