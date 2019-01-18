Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

This week's My Newbury photo

Reader Edward McNaghten captured this picture of Highclere Castle

THIS My Newbury photograph, of Highclere Castle taken from the Wayfarer’s Walk near Ashmansworth, is from Edward McNaghten.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?
They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk 

Alternatively, tag us on Instagram @newburytoday #MyNewbury or our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

It may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, the Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.

