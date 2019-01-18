Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Renewable pop-up shop in Thatcham this weekend

Recycling advice also distributed

AN event to step up recycling will pop up in Thatcham this weekend. 

The zero-waste pop-up shop allows people to take their own containers and fill up on cleaning products.

The event is run by Thatcham couple Jenny and Tom Kirby of Thatcham Refillable, which provides ethical and sustainable household products to people who bring their existing plastic containers.

Scoop Zero Waste will also be selling a range of loose dried goods, from pasta to banana chips.

The pop-up shop will run between 1.30pm and 5pm on Sunday, at Thatcham Baptist Church.

Their first shop took place at the couple’s house in September and had people queuing out of the door. 

Mrs Kirby is also behind The Thatcham & Newbury plastic free recycling & zero waste uk Facebook group, which offers advice on what and where to recycle in the district. 

