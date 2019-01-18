Money management courses available in Newbury next week

COURSES to help people in debt and those with questions about money management are being offered in Newbury next week.

The Christians Against Poverty Money Course will offer advice on personal finance and extra resources for people on low incomes. Help for self-employed people, couples, families and preparing for retirement will also be on offer.

Local churches are running the money management course in Newbury starting the day after ‘Blue Monday’ – the name given to the day claimed to be the most depressing of the year – on Tuesday.

Further sessions will also run on January 29 and February 5 at 7.30pm at St Nicolas House.

Churches are also working to open a debt centre in Newbury to help meet demand.

The courses are free, but booking is essential as places are limited. Book at www.capmoneycourse.org or email CAP@bridgechurchnewbury.co.uk for more information.