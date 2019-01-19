Christmas shoppers donations boost to charity

SHOPPERS who visited Father Christmas in his Parkway grotto have raised a five- figure sum for a local hospice for children and young adults.

More than £2,200 was raised for the Naomi House & Jacksplace charity through visits to Santa throughout December.

For the second year running, the grotto, a joint venture between Parkway Shopping and Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), was free to attend, but donations to the hospice were encouraged.

Evie Wragg, of Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “We are truly grateful to Parkway Shopping and Newbury BID for choosing to support us through Newbury’s Christmas grotto.

“Without amazing efforts like this and the shoppers’ incredible generosity, we would not be where we are today.”

The grotto had an estimated 16-per-cent increase in visitors – equal to more than 1,500 families – over the previous year.

Parkway centre manager Andrew Marmott said: “We feel it is really important for Newbury to have a quality Father Christmas experience inside the heart of the town.

“One that is accessible and affordable for all, but does not compromise on quality or experience.

“We are truly grateful to our partners Newbury BID for backing and co-funding this successful venture and to all our Newbury shoppers and visitors for generously donating to such an incredible cause.”