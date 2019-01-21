Greenham motorist caught without insurance... for fifth time

A GREENHAM motorist has been caught driving without insurance... for a fifth time.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stephens also has a previous conviction for driving while having been disqualified for those previous offences, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, January 10.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said the latest offence happened when police stopped his Ford Fiesta in Brimpton Road, Brimpton.

She added: “He admitted straight away that he had no insurance for that vehicle or for any other.

“And he only had a provisional licence, but no L plates and no-one supervising him.”

Mr Stephens, formerly of Glendale Avenue, Newbury, and who now lives at The Nightingales, Greenham, admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on July 24 last year.

Representing himself, he told the court: “Basically I knew I shouldn’t have done it, but I only took it down the road.”

Magistrates banned Mr Stephens from driving again for six months.

In addition, he was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.