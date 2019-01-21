Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Greenham motorist caught without insurance... for fifth time

'I knew I shouldn’t have done it, but I only took it down the road', says banned driver

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Court No.1 New

A GREENHAM motorist has been caught driving without insurance... for a fifth time.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stephens also has a previous conviction for driving while having been disqualified for those previous offences, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, January 10.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said the latest offence happened when police stopped his Ford Fiesta in Brimpton Road, Brimpton.

She added: “He admitted straight away that he had no insurance for that vehicle or for any other.

“And he only had a provisional licence, but no L plates and no-one supervising him.”

Mr Stephens, formerly of Glendale Avenue, Newbury, and who now lives at The Nightingales, Greenham, admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on July 24 last year.

Representing himself, he told the court: “Basically I knew I shouldn’t have done it, but I only took it down the road.”

Magistrates banned Mr Stephens from driving again for six months.

In addition, he was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

Employee who ripped off charity shop weeps in court

Employee who ripped off charity shop weeps in court

Roadworks lights cause traffic chaos in Newbury

Roadworks lights cause traffic chaos in Newbury

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Tadley

A340 closed due to a traffic incident

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33