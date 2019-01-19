Sunita enjoying her new coffee shop

A NEW independent coffee shop has opened in Wash Common.

Sunita Shemar, 35, opened the NuMee cafe, in Monument Close, on Saturday, January 5, and says she is delighted at how busy it has been so far.

She said: “Loads of people have been really positive about it.

“It’s been really positive with passers-by and people have been pleased that there is somewhere new to come for coffee.”

The café provides a variety of sweet and savoury snacks, including vegan and gluten-free cakes and vegan energy balls.

“I make the energy balls myself and I am interested in trying to get the right mix which caters for a wide range of diets,” said Mrs Shemar..

She also hopes in the near future to start introducing savoury Indian snacks such as samosas and homemade soups and daal to eat in or take away, providing a hot option for the winter months.

“It will mean people will have more than just a sweet option, they can have a savory snack,” she said.

“The idea is to expand on the food side and to get feedback from customers as to what they would like to see.”

Additionally, all of her suppliers are local, including the Honesty Bakery.

She also uses a local butchers for all the deli meats for sandwiches.

In addition, she prides herself on being as eco-friendly as possible within the café, only having compostable take-away cups, boxes and cutlery.

She said: “I wanted to make sure we hired staff from within the local community and it is important that they are part of it, part of running the business.”

Mrs Shemar used to work in London as a management consultant and decided to change the pace of her life while on maternity leave two years ago, so the idea of NuMee was born.

Mrs Shemar says she is enjoying being an active part of the community.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to start my own business and I love coffee, so I was looking at few options and this came up.

“I was trying to work out how realistic this would be with a toddler.

“So far, week one, I have survived.

“I really enjoy it, it is so different from my other job.

“I’ve met so many different people, different personalities, people from different backgrounds.

“It’s quite nice.”