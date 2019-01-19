Roadworks lights cause traffic chaos in Newbury

THREE-way traffic lights at roadworks near Parkway shopping centre in Newbury brought roads chaos to the town today (Saturday).

Huge jams and tailbacks led to motorists being trapped for up to two hours and some reportedly parked their vehicles as soon as possible and walked or took trains to their destination.

One member of staff at the Parkway car car said: "It's been chaos since about 11.30am. It seems the traffic lights are either stuck on red or, when they do turn, they're not co-ordinated properly. It's been madness."

The lights are placed near works by the junction of Parkway and London Road.

One fed up motorist posted on Newburytoday.co.uk's social media Facebook page: "Have been stuck in the Parkway car park for 1.5 hours and counting, and have moved about 20m. Starting to lose my sense of humour now! Road rage a couple of cars behind me."

Another posted: "Only the council would allow roadworks on Parkway at the same time as the A339...brainless and costing the earth, all in the name of easing congestion. Unlikely to achieve any improvement anyway and scheduled to cause continuing chaos for at least twelve months. The impact on town centre businesses will be catastrophic, but they won’t receive compensation."

By 3.45pm the situation was easing but there were still tailbacks of several hundred yards.