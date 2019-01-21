Tom Jones to star at Newbury Racecourse

GLOBAL superstar Tom Jones is set to perform at Party in the Paddock at Newbury Racecourse on Weatherbys Super Sprint Day.

The concert at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday, July 20, will take place after live racing that afternoon and feature a collection of his most popular hits across the decades, including his latest albums.

Thrilled, to be able to also announce a further UK show in Newbury for this July.



Tickets go on sale Friday 9am - https://t.co/5IGuWByAVn pic.twitter.com/tisP4s2ftb — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) January 21, 2019

Head of marketing for Newbury Racecourse Rob Boobyer said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Tom Jones back here again after almost nine years.

"He last played to a fantastic crowd of racegoers in 2011 and he always truly captivates his fans whenever he takes to the stage.

"We have A-list action on and off the course and are really looking forward to welcoming all his fans for what promises to be a fantastic afternoon.”

The £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint is the centre piece of a seven-race card which will precede the concert.

Tickets for Tom Jones at Newbury Racecourse go on general sale on Friday, January 25, at 9am from newburyracecourse.co.uk or by calling (01635) 40015.

Early bird booking prices are available;

Premier Enclosure – £50 (£55/Full Price)

Grandstand Enclosure – £35 (£40/Full Price)

Close Proximity Viewing is also available for a £15 upgrade

For fine dining and hospitality options, including The ‘It’s Not Unusual’ Racegoers package, visit newburyracecourse.co.uk with packages starting from £145 per person.