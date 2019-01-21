Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham road closed following serious collision

Car and motorbike involved in crash

John Herring

John Herring

A serious collision between a car and a motorbike has closed a Thatcham road this morning (Monday).

Thames Valley Police is currently on the scene of the collision in Lower Way and the road is closed between Tarn Howes Close and Jubilee Court.

There is also no pedestrian access at this time and officers are advising people to avoid the area.

The road is expected to be closed for around another one to two hours. 

South Central Ambulance Service said that they received a 999 call at 7.32am; sending an ambulance and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) emergency response vehicle.

A spokesman said: "The rider had received life-threatening injuries and after being stabilised at the scene was then taken to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, with the TVAA doctors travelling in the ambulance with the patient."

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

Thatcham road closed following serious collision

Employee who ripped off charity shop weeps in court

