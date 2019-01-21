WITNESSES to a serious collision in Thatcham this morning are being sought by police.

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision at the Lower Way and Pound Lane junction.

Emergency services were called at 7.32am following reports of a collision involving a silver Mercedes ML and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The 17-year-old, from Swindon, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Mercedes was treated by paramedics at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision.

Investigating officer PC Gareth Miles, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital.

“I am appealing to anybody who saw the collision, or witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, to contact police. Likewise, if you have any dash-cam footage of the collision, please make contact with us.”

If you have any information about the collision please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference URN 143 (21/1).

Alternatively, you can report online via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "The rider had received life-threatening injuries and after being stabilised at the scene was then taken to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, with the Thames Valley Air Ambulance doctors travelling in the ambulance with the patient."