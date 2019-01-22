Hannah setting her sights on national beauty queen crown

A KINGSCLERE beauty queen is preparing to compete in the finals of a prestigious national pageant.

Hannah Tordoff, who currently holds the title of Mrs Hampshire Galaxy, is a finalist in the Mrs Galaxy Pageant, which will be held in March.

The 28-year-old will go head-to-head against 14 other women in a bid to be crowned Mrs Galaxy.

The only criteria for Mrs Galaxy is that the women must be aged over 18 and legally married.

If Mrs Tordoff wins the Mrs Galaxy UK title, she will be entered into the Galaxy International Pageant in Orlando, US, in August.

Mrs Tordoff is currently in the process of raising as much money as possible for charity to earn bonus points for the contest.

She is doing so through her appearances at care homes, fundraising events and auctioning off previous pageant gowns for The Christie Charity, a Manchester-based cancer care charity.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, she said: “I am passionate about raising funds and cancer charities have been a personal choice of mine for over 10 years now since I started fundraising in memory of my Nan and a hospice who cared for her.”

She added: “My first pageant was when I was 18 or 19 years old.

“I entered for the confidence boost as I was the sort of girl who had no confidence and was very awkward.

“I decided to enter a small one in North Wales and then entered Miss World.

“Entering this pageant is a personal challenge.

“I promised I would enter another pageant if I got married, thinking that I wouldn’t get married.

“But then I did and if I say I am going to do something I will do it.

“I have got two businesses, two children and a dog and didn’t think I had enough time.

“But I really enjoy the fundraising side of it.”

Mrs Tordoff runs her own pageant company called Crown and Glory Pageants and she is hoping to bring an annual event to Newbury from North Wales, where it is currently held.

She also runs a beauty salon from her home in Kingsclere.

“Childcare is much more expensive here than in North Wales so I decided to retrain as a beautician so I could work from home,” she said.

“I’ve been open for about six months and it is really successful.

“And all of my tips are put straight into The Christie Charity fund.”

If you would like to donate to The Christie Charity fund and support Mrs Tordoff in her pageant, visit https://www.justgiving.co

