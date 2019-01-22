Council's £2m record parking surplus labelled a 'cash cow'

WEST Berkshire Council has insisted that the £2m surplus it made from car parks and parking fines is not profit.

The council made a record £3,562,667 from parking operations in 2017/18, leaving a net income of £2,059,440 after subtracting the running costs of £1,503,227.

The new record exceeds the council’s 2016/17 prior record surplus by £52,742.

However, the council’s executive member for highways and transport, Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft), said: “Please don’t assume that what we must record as ‘net income’ is real ‘profit’.

“The truth is that we are obliged by law to reinvest any surplus directly in traffic management measures in West Berkshire.”

But countering the statement, the deputy leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat opposition, Alan Macro (Theale), said: “The £2m excess of income over expenditure is a profit.

“The fact that legislation forces the council to spend it on highways and transport doesn’t make it any less a cash cow.”

People spent £2,248,896 to park in council car parks in 2017/18, a 0.7 per cent reduction from the previous year.

However, car park sales made from mobile phones increased by 38 per cent (from £258,498 to £356,906).

The council said that a number of reasons, ranging from last year’s hard winter, an increase in online shopping and people using alternate modes of transport, could account for the reduced ticketing income.

However, Mr Macro said that lower footfall and increased parking fees in town centres could also be behind the slight reduction.

He said: “Some of the parking charges have been increased by 50 per cent in the last 10 years.

“I think although the council has blamed the shortfall on things like the bad winter and the lack of enforcement officers and so on, there’s a reduction in footfall in town centres.

“I think they have probably milked the motorist as far as they can.

“It’s probably the second or third highest income to the council after council tax and government grants.”

Another increase came from parking penalty charge notices (PCNs).

The council received a total of £255,497 from the 9,173 PCNs issued (a 13.3 per cent income increase compared to the previous year).

Just over three quarters (77.4 per cent) of the notices were paid, with 1,740 – 18.9 per cent – cancelled.

The council attributed the higher rate of PCNs to the fact that “more motorists were parked in contravention of the parking regulations and were then spotted by the council’s civil enforcement officers”.

Mrs Clifford said that enforcement officers did not have targets and were there to help.

“Of course, this can require issuing a ticket to someone who has parked illegally, but it might also mean offering advice about where best to park or simply patrolling one of our car parks to check everything’s as it should be,” she said.

But Mr Macro said that the high number of cancelled PCNs showed that something was wrong with recruitment or parking restrictions themselves.

He said: “Part of the reason they are giving is because of a shortage of enforcement officers. I don’t think they have been up to strength.

“The lack of enforcement officers has been partially blamed by the council for a shortfall of £121,000 in income so far this financial year.”

Penalty charge notices for driving over Newbury’s Park Way bus lane made £18,054 compared to the previous report’s £13,708 (a 31 per cent increase).

But the council said that the camera being out of service in early 2016/17 was probably behind the sharp increase.

Expenditure on employees, transport, and supplies and services all decreased, but premises costs increased by eight per cent, from £498,642 to £538,932.

The rise follows a national revaluation of properties resulting in higher rates to the council’s car parks.