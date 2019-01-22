Tidmarsh car trader admits to fraud

A FRAUDSTER who duped members of the public into buying dangerous second-hand vehicles from his car trading business in Tidmarsh has been jailed for four years.

Majad Hussain, formerly of Broadmark Road, Slough, advertised cars through automotive trading group Autotrader at his House of Cars business on Tidmarsh Lane.

The 33-year-old promoted the cars as being in good condition, with full service histories.

But on Monday, at Reading Crown Court, following an investigation by the Public Protection Partnership (PPP), Mr Hussain was convicted of a string of fraud offences.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to five offences of making false representations as to the conditions of used cars and four further counts of the possession of false stamps purporting to be from car servicing businesses, contrary to the Fraud Act 2006.

He also admitted to possessing falsified service histories for motor vehicles.

After receiving complaints from members of the public, the investigation confirmed that false stamps were used to falsify entries in the service books, while a number of the cars sold were dangerous and unfit for driving on the road.

Complaints generally related to mechanical issues, with one car even struggling to drive off the business premises.

The court also heard how customers would be left with faulty vehicles or out of pocket.

Complaints included aggressive behaviour and customers even having deposits retained if they opted not to buy the advertised car.

Judge Nigel Daly ruled that Mr Hussain played a leading role in selling defective vehicles which were dangerous and that individuals were treated with contempt and threats when they complained.

Mr Hussain was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment.

The PPP is a shared service of West Berkshire Council, Bracknell Forest Council and Wokingham Borough Council and delivers trading standards, environmental health and licensing functions.

Public Protection Joint Committee chairman Iain McCracken said; “This was a serious case of fraud as reflected in the four-year sentence handed down to Mr Hussain.

“It is hoped it will send a clear message to anyone thinking of going down the same route to think again.

“The PPP will investigate and where appropriate prosecution will follow.

“I would like to acknowledge the painstaking work of the trading standards team, PPP Joint Case Management Unit and West Berkshire Legal Team in bringing this matter to a conclusion.”