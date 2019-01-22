Tilehurst man who absconded bail wanted in connection with rape

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for information to help trace a man officers would like to speak to in relation to a rape investigation.

El Habib El Baloui, aged 39, of Birch Avenue, Tilehurst is wanted in connection with the rape of a girl under the age of 13 between 2015 and 2017.

He failed to answer police bail with regards to this offence.

He is an Asian man, of medium build and around 5ft 7ins tall. He has brown eyes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sukhpreet Singh of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace El Habib El Baloui who is wanted in connection with a rape in Reading.

“If you know where El Baloui is or you see him, please call 101 quoting the reference number 43170070109 or make a report online.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises El Baloui, knows where he is or has any other information that might help our investigation to contact police.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”