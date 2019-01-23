Whitchurch Bridge to close for works tomorrow

THE Whitchurch Bridge will close tomorrow (Thursday, January 24) to enable speed calming measures to be installed.

The toll bridge will be closed between 09.30pm and 3pm to allow the existing 20mph speed limit in Pangbourne across the bridge.

The Whitchurch Bridge Company said the work was “to give a clear and continuous 20mph speed limit from the toll booth, over the bridge and along Whitchurch Road into Pangbourne.”

The scheme will include new 20 mph signs at the toll booth, slow down signs, and the reinstatement of the roadway rumble strip alongside the Pangbourne approach road footway kerb.

The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists, who may need to walk their bikes.

A diversion will be in place via Whitchurch High Street, the B4526 Reading Road to Goring, the B4009 to Streatley and A329 Reading Road back to Pangbourne.

Enquiries should be addressed to West Berkshire Council on 01635 519080 for the attention of traffic management.