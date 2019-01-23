Ask restaurant to close for refurbishment next week

ASK restaurant in the Market Place will be closed next week to allow refurbishment to take place.

The restaurant will close its doors from Monday, January 28 and will remain shut until Thursday, February 7.

The Italian eatery is undergoing a complete makeover, which will include a new exterior, an artist’s wall, new heating system and seating, among other improvements.

Following its reopening, the restaurant will host a ‘relaunch night’ on Wednesday, February 20, when members of the public will be invited for bubbly and nibbles, with evening entertainment.

Those who are interested in coming along are advised to book in advance by contacting the restaurant.

Ask will be operating normal opening times this weekend.