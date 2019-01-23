Royals bolster squad with two additions

READING Football Club have announced that Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has joined the on loan until the end of the 2018-19 season.



The Argentine stopper, 26, completed his medical this morning in time to join his new teammates in training at Hogwood Park.



Manager José Gomes said, “I am delighted we have been able to attract a goalkeeper of Emi’s undoubted ability to Reading. He will provide excellent competition for the goalkeeper’s position and adds quality to our group. I look forward to working with him on the training ground for the first time today.”



Martínez, who will take squad number 26, will fight for the gloves at Madejski Stadium until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.



Chief Executive Nigel Howe added, “Emiliano is another talented player who has agreed to spend time away from one of the top teams in the Premier League in search of valuable first team football. He has Championship experience and he is up for the fight. I look forward to him challenging for the goalkeeper’s jersey as a Royal.”

Nelson is also loaned in

The signing of Martinez follows on from Tuesday's transfer when Nélson Oliveira completed his loan move from Norwich City until the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old Barcelos-born forward will take shirt number 22 at Madejski Stadium with an opportunity to make his first team debut at Bolton next Tuesday.

“Nélson is a striker who certainly possesses that vital killer instinct. He is strong, powerful and technically good with the ball at his feet, Gomes said. “And he thrives on scoring goals. So we are delighted he has chosen to join us for the final 18 games of our season.”

On the international scene, he represented Portugal at various youth levels - notably scoring against Brazil in the FIFA Under-20s World Cup final in 2011.

His senior debut came the following year, when Nélson came off the bench to replace Nani in a friendly draw with Poland.

He was part of the Portugal squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2012 and he has scored twice for his country in accumulating 17 caps to date.

Chief Executive Howe said, “Nélson is an exciting striker whom we have admired from afar for a number of years now. He has international pedigree, experience of European football has played in the top tier in his native Portugal, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

“Crucially, he has also flourished in front of goal at Championship level, so I look forward to seeing him represent the Royals for the remainder of the campaign.”