Newbury lawyer: I'm glad I took on landmark case

A NEWBURY lawyer who represented an Olympian in one of the biggest legal challenges the UK’s sporting establishment has faced in recent years expects the case to encourage other athletes to speak out about their welfare rights.

Simon Fenton, a partner at employment law firm specialist Constantine Law, believes the “wider public significance” of the case, in which he attempted to prove cyclist Jess Varnish was an employee of British Cycling, has been achieved.

Miss Varnish, 28, who rode for Team GB in the London 2012 Games, was dropped from British Cycling’s elite programme in 2016 after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

She alleged sex discrimination against Shane Sutton, the then technical director of British Cycling, who was found to have used sexist language towards her.

The 28-year-old argued that she was in effect an employee of both British Cycling and UK Sport and therefore should benefit from certain protections under law – including sick pay, a pension and the right to sue for unfair dismissal.

But last week the former track cyclist was unsuccessful in her attempt to prove she was an employee – with British Cycling ruled to behave more like a university, which offers services to its cyclists.

The landmark decision on Wednesday, January 16, means Miss Varnish is highly unlikely to be able to sue both bodies for wrongful dismissal.

The ruling marks the end of a three-year battle which, had Miss Varnish won, could have changed the way UK Sport funds and contracts athletes.

In a statement following the ruling, UK Sport said it had already taken action to strengthen the duty of care and welfare provided to its athletes – which Mr Fenton optimistically highlighted.

The lawyer said: “Change has come and Jess has been a catalyst for this change.

“To a huge extent, she achieved what she needed to.

“To a huge extent, the wider public significance of this case has been achieved.”

Jess Varnish will be remembered as the athlete who took on the sporting establishment; GB’s most successful sport & all-powerful funding agency.

She lost her employment case but by raising issue of welfare & culture, future athletes may have her to thank https://t.co/0GQOEZSqVm pic.twitter.com/gJlSjmiA0O — Dan Roan (@danroan) January 17, 2019

The 57-year-old has spent months working on the case in his office in Northbrook Court.

Mr Fenton moved to Constantine Law in May, having previously spent five years at Irwin Mitchell in Southampton, which was initially approached by Miss Varnish’s agent.

Despite moving to Constantine Law, keen cyclist Mr Fenton, who cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 2017, decided to take an interest in Miss Varnish’s case – a decision he does not regret.

Mr Fenton said: “I’m glad I did it [the case]. A lot of what I do is the same I did before.

“I advise a lot on redundancies, unfair dismissal – there’s a certain repetitive value to it.

“This was unusual in the fact that it was a high-profile case.

“I’m really into my cycling, so I understood the context of how it worked and that really helped.

“It’s one of those cases that does not come along too often – it was unusual, but satisfying.

He added: “In all honesty, I did not think we were going to lose.

“It was a bit surprising, but there’s always going to be a winner and a loser – it’s part of the process of justice.”