Crusaders are starting to gel

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring has once again praised the attitude and application of his side as performances continue to improve.

Although the Crusaders fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Wealdstone on Saturday, they have managed to pick up seven points from four National League South games in 2019.

Town were trailing at half-time on Saturday and Herring was pleased with his side’s second-half performance.

“It gave me mixed feelings,” admitted Herring. “I think that in the first half they deserved to be ahead, although we hit the crossbar and had a couple of chances.

“We couldn’t get to grips with them creating the overload in midfield and it was important we got into half-time still in the game.

“I told the lads how, what and why I wanted them to do and they carried it out in the second half.

“We created a lot of chances from open play and, on another day, we could have got something from the game.”

Recent results and performances have left Hungerford just outside the relegation zone and Herring believes that they are beginning to achieve more consistency.

He said: “I can’t fault their attitude and application and it’s the two words I keep bashing in to them because it’s what is going to see us through the season.

“They are a group of players that want to play for this club and they’re gelling together, which makes them enjoy playing with each other,” he added.

Town host Hemel Hempstead on Saturday (3pm) aiming to move further clear of the National League South drop zone.

Hemel have failed to win any of their previous five league games and Herring is hoping his side can make their recent form count.

“We would love to take advantage of that,” admitted Herring. “We’ll prepare in training and do our homework on them, but it’s more about us.

“We’re at home again and we are performing well there at the moment, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage on Saturday and take the three points.”

Good news for Hungerford

Town received a boost earlier this week as goalkeeper Michael Luyambula, on loan from Birmingham City, – has extended his deal at Bulpit Lane until the end of the season.

Luyambula is the second goalkeeper that Hungerford have had from Blues, having featured Jake Weaver in the match-day squad before his deal ended last month.