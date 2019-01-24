Pub trashed and staff member hit during assault in Newbury

POLICE want to talk to a man who may have vital information about an incident in a Newbury pub.

Officers said that a man became aggressive when asked to leave The Hatchett Inn in Market Place.

He then threatened staff, threw chairs across the bar and threw a plate that hit a member of staff in the head.

Not finished, the man also threw a chair through the window of the pub.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man who may have important information in relation to the incident.

The incident happened around 11.55pm on Thursday, January 10.

Investigating officer, PC Kieren Baker, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have information that is vital to the investigation.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this individual, or who has any information about this incident, to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190009056’, or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”