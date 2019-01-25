Newbury's CCTV cameras back in action

SAY cheese! You’re now back on camera – because CCTV has been reinstated in Newbury town centre.

Town centre crime has not been recorded on CCTV cameras for more than two years, after West Berkshire Council stopped funding them, with no replacement system in place.

But, following a joint collaboration led by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Kennet Shopping, the cameras are now back in action and will be monitored locally for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Funding has been secured for three years with financial contributions from Thames Valley Police, West Berkshire Council, Newbury Town Council and the Kennet Shopping centre.

Newbury BID chief executive Russell Downing said: “The project had taken longer than hoped and had been very frustrating with a number of delays, but remains a great example of partnership working ultimately to achieve our goal of reinstating the CCTV coverage.”

Kennet Shopping centre manager Mag Williams said: “We are extremely excited in being part of the partnership with the Newbury BID, Newbury Town Council, West Berkshire Council and Thames Valley Police with this very important scheme.

“When the system was first installed back in 1996, we saw a big difference in the way the whole town was communicating and working together, which reduced all types of crime within the town centre, including the night-time economy.”

Newbury Town Council leader Adrian Edwards said: “This is a great example of what can be achieved when the town council, police, the BID, West Berkshire Council and Kennet centre work together in partnership for the benefit of the people of Newbury.”

The CCTV cameras – considered vital in deterring criminals and reducing crime – were switched off on April 1, 2016.

The 22 cameras in the town were up until then funded by West Berkshire Council.

But in April 2017, the district council voted in favour of cutting its funding towards the service, as part of its wider plan to save £17.5m.

After turning them off, the local authority agreed to provide almost £20,000 funding to help reinstate them.