Crime meeting following incidents in Northcroft

A NEIGHBOURHOOD watch meeting for Northcroft residents is being held at West Berkshire Council’s offices next week.

The event will take place in the Roger Croft Room on Wednesday and will start at 7.30pm.

Angela Money, who chairs Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Watch, will be speaking about the group and the benefits of running the scheme for local residents.

She will also give advice on crime prevention and how residents can assist the police.

The meeting has been arranged in response to interest from residents following incidents in the Northcroft Park area.

Building Communities Together team manager Susan Powell, Pc Darryl Sowden and Pcso Sue Gillespie will also speak at the meeting and will be available to answer any questions.

If you have any queries, Mrs Money can be contacted via ajmy5m7@inbox.com or on (01635) 40866.