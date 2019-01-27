Prior's Court building is a winner

A PURPOSE-built home for young people with severe autism at Prior’s Court School in Hermitage has been recognised at the 2018 British Construction Industry Awards.

The Seasons was given the judges’ special award – a category for a project which the judges consider to be particularly inspirational.

The building addresses possible sensitivities to noise, heat, visual stimulation and the need for visual cues through carefully themed colour plans, decoration and easily controllable lighting.

The Seasons has enabled Prior’s Court to support an additional 13 young people with bespoke residential provision across four living areas, alongside a laundry skills room, social hub and activity centre.

Director of residential care services Sarah Butcher attended the evening on behalf of Prior’s Court to collect the award.

She said: “We would like to congratulate Tuttle Architectural Service, Archibald Shaw, MCS and all other project contributors for achieving this award – and thank you for creating a unique and supportive home, which will continue to improve the quality of life for our young people.”

The Seasons was designed to anticipate and reduce the challenges faced by young people due to the severity and complexity of their autism.

Prior’s Court said that the school had seen a 28 per cent decrease in behavioural incidents as a result.

Judges said: “It’s astonishing to see the impact that design and the environment can have on challenging behaviour,” while Ofsted described the project as an “excellent development”.

The awards celebrate the best in construction and engineering in the UK.