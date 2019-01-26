Crafty Craft stays afloat with Visit Newbury on board

NEWBURY’S renowned Crafty Craft race is under new management after nearly half a century.

The event attracts tourists from far and wide and featured on national television when comedian Jo Brand took part.

But after 44 years of being run by Newbury Round Table, the responsibility for organising the popular attraction will pass to Visit Newbury, part of the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) organisation.

The free community event each spring, includes the home-made raft race from Kintbury, along the Kennet and Avon Canal, through central Newbury, finishing at a fete in Victoria Park.

Since its creation in 1974, Newbury Round Table estimates it has raised more than £300,000 for local good causes, and the event has persisted through torrential rain, heat waves and a devastating outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 2001.

Visit Newbury will continue to put on the free event, and race teams and stall-holders in the park will still raise funds for charities and good causes.

The raft race will still be the main spectacle, with the town’s charitable Round Table helping the Visit Newbury team with logistics, especially at the race start.

Newbury Round Table chairman Paul Bullock said: “We’re delighted that Visit Newbury are taking the event forward as a community event and as a local charity fundraising opportunity.

“The annual Crafty Craft race will still be the unique feature of the day.

“And in its 45th year, it is fantastic for it to have a new leadership team.

“We look forward to showing them the ropes, but they have all the right skills and experience on board.”

Newbury BID chief executive Russell Downing said: “This is one of Newbury’s longest-running events and we’re delighted to be in a position to help ensure it continues for many years to come.

“Round Table will be a hard act to follow, but with their help this year we are confident Newbury will be able to enjoy this fantastic free event.

“Bringing visitors to Newbury on bank holidays is a key part of our events programme.”

The theme of the 2019 Craft Craft race will be ‘The History of Newbury’ and will take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.