Fly-Tippers pay £12,000 in two years

Offenders have been ordered to pay more than £12,000 in fines and court costs in the last two years after 86 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued and nine successful prosecutions took place.

In early 2017, the council took the decision to double the amount that fly-tippers can be fined, with FPNs rising from £200 to £400.

Cabinet member for the environment and regulatory services Hayley Eachus said: “We take littering and fly-tipping extremely seriously and clearly the courts share our views.

“Dumped waste and litter is a real concern – it can be dangerous, attract rats and even cause fires.

“It costs the council money to clean up and spoils the area for everyone else.

“Those who dump rubbish, whether that’s a single cigarette or a major fly-tip, are blighting our borough and there is simply no excuse.”

Residents are urged to report anybody dropping any litter or fly-tipping online at www.basingstoke.gov.uk/report or by calling (01256) 844844.