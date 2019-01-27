Meet bright boy Mickey

MICKEY is a sweet Staffordshire bull terrier who is around three years old.

He loves his food, treats and playing with his toys and is happy to entertain himself or play with you.

Mickey has been spending time in a foster home where he is enjoying all the home comforts.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Mickey is a gorgeous boy who just loves people and cuddles.

“It takes him a little time to get to know you, but he soon makes a strong bond.

“He is full of charm and character – his foster carer says she hasn’t laughed so much since he arrived.

“He is great fun to be with.

“He is looking for calm and patient owners who are happy to give him time to settle in and build up a relationship with you.

“He has some good basic training, but would love to continue to learn more in his new home.

“He is a very bright boy who is eager to please and very keen to learn.

“One of his favourite things to do is brain games.

“Mickey is best suited to an adult-only home where he can build up his confidence and relationship with you.

“Mickey is currently in a foster home, learning all the joys of home life so is not at the centre for viewing.

“If you are interested in him then please call us to arrange and appointment.”

Could this boy be the one for you? If you think you’re the one that Mickey has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk