Alison hopes movie can break stigma of suicide

A NEWBURY woman is organising a unique film screening in the town next month to raise awareness about mental health and male suicide.

Alison Collington is encouraging members of the public to watch Evelyn – a film documenting the emotional impact of suicide within a family.

The film follows British director Orlando von Einsiedel, who turns his camera on his own family as they attempt to cope with the devastating loss of losing his brother Evelyn, at the age of 22.

The screening will take place on Sunday, February 17, at Vue Cinema, Newbury, starting at 4pm.

Amazing support for BIFA award-winning documentary Evelyn, on Sun 17 Feb in #Newbury Thank you everyone for the sharing and caring! Seats still available book here: https://t.co/AgC7CiiGq2 #breakthesilence #SuicidePrevention pic.twitter.com/J3Y5dgbOTa — Alison Collington (@alicollington) January 27, 2019

Tickets are £11.49 each, although Mrs Collington has put aside four free tickets, courtesy of a friend who donated them for those who wish to go, but might find the price too expensive.

Mrs Collington was inspired to organise the event after first watching the film in an independent cinema in Oxford – but her mission to raise awareness about male suicide runs much deeper.

When she was 20, Mrs Collington’s father decided to take his own life. He was 43.

Now aged 56, Mrs Collington has been compelled to talk openly about her father’s death, determined to break the stigma surrounding suicide.

She said: “I always felt that speaking about it would make other people feel uncomfortable, but what I’m finding is that getting out there is really important.”

“What surprised me is by speaking about it, is helping other people.

“I’ve never spoken about this publicly before in my life – I’m going out of my comfort zone.”

Mrs Collington is keen to stress that the film screening is not a charity or fundraising event.

Newbury Samaritans director Jerry Dixon will also attend the event and at the end of the screening, information about local support groups for anyone who has been affected by the film will be available.

In order for the screening to go ahead, 52 tickets need to be bought.

Those who have bought tickets will only be debited if the screening happens.

If anyone would like to see the film, they can book their tickets directly by visiting httpwww.ourscreen.com/evelyn/