Free training to help people prevent suicide

FREE training in suicide prevention will be offered next month.

The event is being organised by the West Berkshire Suicide Prevention Action Group (WBSPAG) on Friday, February 15, and will take place in the council chamber at West Berkshire’s offices on Market Street.

It will provide training aimed at people who, during the course of their day, may be faced with circumstances where colleagues, clients, friends or family have had thoughts that may lead to suicide.

The suicide action group has brought together a team of experts with the aim of providing the basic tools to enable someone to keep someone safe.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm.

WBSPAG founder and chairman Garry Poulson will welcome attendees before the screening of a short play entitled Better Do Something Than Nothing.

Dr Gill Cresswell, a consultant psychiatrist, will speak about the background to suicide and how it can be better understood.

Clinical educators Tina Lucas and Yani Choculingam will also lead a myth-busting session, followed by a question and answer session.

If you would like to attend or send a representative, contact laura@vcwb.org.uk

There are 75 places available, on a first come, first served basis.