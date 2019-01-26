Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hemel hit Town for three

Hungerford were well beaten by Hemel Hempstead on Saturday afternoon

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Hemel hit Town for three

THREE first-half goals were enough to see Hemel Hempstead Town record a 3-0 victory against Hungerford Town at Bulpit Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead after 16 minutes when Joe Howe's cross found captain Jordan Parkes who, unmarked in the box, found the bottom corner with his effort.

Hemel's lead was doubled just after the half-hour mark when a delivery from the right was met by Steve Cawley who made no mistake from close range.

The third goal came straight after as a through ball, cut through the Crusaders defence to Herschel Sanchez-Watt saw him find the back of the net.

Hungerford had chances to get back into the contest in the second-half as Cam Hargreaves hit the post, but it wasn't meant to be.

For a full match report, images and reaction, pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News - out Thursday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pub trashed and staff member hit during assault in Newbury

Pub trashed and staff member hit during assault in Newbury

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

£10m investment and staffing restructure for Newbury's Vodafone HQ

£10m investment and staffing restructure for Newbury's Vodafone HQ

Long delays on A34 after serious collision

Long delays on A34 after serious collision

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33