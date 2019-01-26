Hemel hit Town for three

THREE first-half goals were enough to see Hemel Hempstead Town record a 3-0 victory against Hungerford Town at Bulpit Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead after 16 minutes when Joe Howe's cross found captain Jordan Parkes who, unmarked in the box, found the bottom corner with his effort.

Hemel's lead was doubled just after the half-hour mark when a delivery from the right was met by Steve Cawley who made no mistake from close range.

The third goal came straight after as a through ball, cut through the Crusaders defence to Herschel Sanchez-Watt saw him find the back of the net.

Hungerford had chances to get back into the contest in the second-half as Cam Hargreaves hit the post, but it wasn't meant to be.

For a full match report, images and reaction, pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News - out Thursday.