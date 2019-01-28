Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital

A teenager who was seriously injured in a collision in Thatcham last week has died in hospital.

The boy, who turned 18 two days after the crash, died in the John Radcliffe Hospital on Saturday morning.

He sustained life threatening injuries in a collision involving a silver Mercedes ML and a blue Yamaha motorcycle on the junction of Lower Way and Pound Lane at around 7.30am last Monday (January 21).

The motorcyclist, from Swindon, was taken to the John Radcliffe with life-threatening injuries, while the female driver of the Mercedes was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Investigating officer Richard Thorpe, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Tragically, the young man who was involved in this collision has passed away in hospital.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I am re-appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle to contact police.

“If you have any dash-cam footage of the collision, please make contact with us.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.”

If you have any information about the collision please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting URN 143 (21/1).

Alternatively, you can report details online via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/