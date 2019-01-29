Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man admits strangling Pixie the guinea pig

Court orders pre-sentence reports, including a psychiatric evaluation

A GREENHAM man has admitted strangling a pet guinea pig.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 28 last year, was Cameron Max Harle, of Wormersley Road.

The 23-year-old admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a guinea pig named Pixie, by deliberately strangling it at an address in Winchester Court, off Greenham Road, Newbury, on Boxing Day, December 26 last year.

Mr Harle also has previous convictions for possessing an offensive weapon, causing criminal damage and affray.

The court ordered pre-sentence reports, including a psychiatric evaluation, to be prepared ahead of a sentencing hearing at a future date.

Mr Harle was meanwhile remanded in custody.

Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital

Long delays on A34 after serious collision

Armed response from Met Police was 'robbery related'

Robbery at Thatcham betting shop

