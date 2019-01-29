Theatre group's £1,000 boost for stroke victim Jennie

THE Community of Hungerford Theatre Company raised £1,000 by staging a one-off performance in aid of a former member who suffered a devastating stroke, aged just 37.

In July last year, Jennie Rushford was stricken by a suspected ruptured artery, which formed a clot, preventing blood and oxygen from reaching her brain.

Mrs Rushford, who worked for Hungerford-based firm Tomorrow’s Guides, survived, but sustained both aphasia and dyspraxia.

This means she has difficulty understanding others’ speech and recalling her own vocabulary and is also having to relearn to read and write.

Her mother Jeanette Kersey, who has been mayor of Hungerford twice and this year retired as office manager at the Hungerford Surgery, told the Newbury Weekly News last October that her daughter was “well-loved in the town and is a former performer with the Community of Hungerford Theatre Company”.

However Mrs Rushford now needs specialist daily help and Mrs Kersey said: “I know that the NHS can only do so much.”

Consequently, Mrs Rushford’s husband Todd established a GoFundMe page and, to give it a boost, the theatre company presented a charity performance of its production The Vicar of Dibley, staged last October in the Herongate Centre. The centre donated its facilities for the charity event.

Production director David Clayton said: “The article in the Newbury Weekly News really helped – tickets sold very quickly after that.”

The online fund has so far raised nearly £11,000 in just five months.

If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/jennies-recoverys-treatment