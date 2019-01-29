Woman injured during robbery in Newbury

A WOMAN was left with hand and facial injuries after being robbed in Newbury's Victoria Park.

The 21-year-old was walking through the park, near Parkway, when she was approached by two men.

One of them pushed her to the ground and demanded her rucksack; before forcefully removing it.

Both men then ran off in the direction of Parkway.

The woman had a number of items stolen, including an Adidas Camouflage print backpack, a Burberry purse and bank cards.

A white iPhone charger, a long-sleeved grey sweater and a pink make-up bag were also stolen.

The victim sustained a cut to the left side of her face and another cut to her hand, although she did not require hospital treatment.

The robbery occurred between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, January 26.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tara Hamilton, of the Investigation Hub based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this robbery to contact officers.”

If you have any details please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190026959.

Alternatively, you can report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 34-year-old man from Basingstoke were arrested on Saturday (26/1) on suspicion of robbery on and have been released on police bail until 16 February.



