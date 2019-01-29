Aircraft targeted by lasers over West Berkshire

LIVES are being put at risk in the skies over West Berkshire following a number of incidents in which a laser has been shone at civilian and military aircraft.

Thames Valley Police issued the warning following reports of a high powered green beam shining around Newbury over the last three months.

Two Apache helicopters flying together near Enborne were targeted at 7.30pm on October 24.

A pilot reported a green laser being shone approximately five miles west of Newbury at 6.45pm on November 30.

A laser strike took place against a plane in the Welford area at 5.35pm on December 12. Another Apache was targeted by a laser while flying over Marsh Benham 10 minutes later.

Then, on January 8 a report was received that a laser was shone at aircraft flying over Newbury at 5.45pm.

A civilian helicopter near Newbury Racecourse reported another laser strike at 5.50pm on January 9.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to all of the incidents and people in the community are being encouraged to ring police immediately if they become aware of a sighting of a laser in the sky, to allow officers to respond while the incident is ongoing.

PC Darryl MacAndrew, of the West Berkshire Problem Solving Team, said: “These are very serious incidents which carry a high level of risk that could ultimately prove fatal. Pilots can become dazzled by lasers which can put the aircraft at risk.

“Offenders will be dealt with robustly - offences under the Aviation Act 1982 - endangering aircraft - could lead to a life sentence. Those who are prosecuted for offences under the Laser Misuse Act 2018 can also be subject to five years’ imprisonment.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether any of the incidents are linked.”

If you have any information about the incidents please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 or call 999 if a crime is in progress.

If you do not wish to speak to police please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.