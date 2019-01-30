Community grants fund reaching out

A NEW £500,000 Recreation and Heritage Community Fund is being set up by Hampshire County Council to simplify the grant application process and open it up to a wider range of organisations.

The new fund was agreed by executive member for recreation and heritage Seán Woodward.

He said: “The people of Hampshire get considerable benefit from engaging with cultural events and community activities, which are organised by community-based organisations that know their customers well.

“I am keen to continue supporting these organisations to provide projects that directly support the communities that need them most and to see them thrive.

“Also, for the first-time, young people’s uniformed organisations such as Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts, as well as sports clubs, will be able to apply for funding.”

The fund will replace four existing grant schemes so that community organisations and projects will only need to apply to one funding body.

Mr Woodward said: “The new fund will allow us to think more creatively about how best to distribute the money we have, to ensure we get the maximum benefit for residents through this new competitive process.

“I hope the fund will attract exciting applications from organisations who we don’t currently know about and who would benefit from extra support.

“However, we also want to safeguard the future of those organisations that most directly support the community and help them become more self-sustaining in the future.”

The Recreation and Heritage Community Fund will make awards of up to £100,000 and support projects which provide community benefit and/or help organisations become self-supporting. In addition, small one-off grants from £1,000 to £3,000 will be awarded to help pump-prime community events and activities.