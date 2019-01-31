Thatcham man ordered to undergo treatment for alcohol

A THATCHAM man has been given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Reading magistrates made the order in respect of Scott David Laurie of Meadowsweet Close, following offences he committed in Woolhampton.

The 30-year-old admitted threatening to kill a police officer and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Bath Road, Woolhampton, on November 5 last year.

He also admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty in Newbury on the same date.

The court sentenced Mr Laurie to four months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, citing his previous record of offending as a factor in their decision.

In addition, they ordered him to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency and to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.