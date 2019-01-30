London rapper wanted in connection with assaulting Newbury woman

POLICE want to trace a South London rapper in connection with an unprovoked assault on a woman in Newbury.

Officers want to speak to Steven Angliss, aged 28, also known as MC Stevus G, following an incident which occurred outside the Bacon Arms Hotel in Oxford Street, Newbury on Wednesday, January 16.

A 29-year-old woman was assaulted in the unprovoked attack, suffering broken bones in her eye socket.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Mr Angliss is white with a London accent, a slim build and is about 6ft tall.

He has brown eyes and light brown hair with a right side parting.

Specialist investigator Colin Squibb, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based at Newbury police station, said: “Angliss is a drum and bass MC based in South London, and is known by the name MC Stevus G.

"I would like to appeal directly to the rap music community to let us know if they have any information as to his whereabouts.

“This was a serious and unprovoked attack which left the victim needing hospital treatment.

"I would like to directly appeal to Angliss to hand himself in to any police station without further delay.”

If you have any information which could help to locate Angliss, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.