Johnny Walker to be remembered this weekend

THE life of former Reading captain, Johnny Walker, will be honoured this weekend with a minute's applause before the Royals take on Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The current Reading squad will also be wearing black armbands on Saturday, to commemorate Walker's passing towards the end of last week, aged 90.

The club have invited members of Johnny's close family to attend Saturday's game as our guests, as we remember a man who dedicated much of his life and career to playing for and supporting the Royals.

Walker played more than 300 times in a Reading shirt and became a stalwart at Elm Park, despite joining the club at the age of 30.

He played in a variety of positions during his Reading career, and the former penalty specialist carried on working for the club after his retirement - coaching the Under-18 side and continuing to watch the Royals regularly after the club made the move to Madejski Stadium.

The minute's applause will take place in the lead-up to Saturday's match at home to Aston Villa, and we encourage supporters to take their place in the stadium bowl early to pay their respects to a true great of Reading Football Club.